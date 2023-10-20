Athletics | Ingebrigtsen’s brothers made serious accusations about their father – now the police became interested

The rift between the Ingebrigtsen family has taken on new dark shades.

Norwegian the police confirm that they are looking into the accusations made by Ingebrigtsen’s running brothers against his father and former coach Gjert Ingebrigtsen towards.

“Based on the information that appeared in the media, it is natural for the police to find out whether there is a reasonable reason to start an investigation,” the police Terese Braut Våge messaged for VG.

Brothers Jakob, Philipand Henrik Ingebrigtsen published a statement on Thursday accusing their father of violence and threats.

“We grew up with a father who was very aggressive and controlling. He has used physical violence and threats in his upbringing. We still feel the discomfort and fear that has been with us since childhood,” the brothers announced in their statement VG’s by.

Among the brothers, Jakob is an Olympic champion and world champion, Henrik and Filip are both European Championship gold medalists. All three compete in middle and long distances.

Gjert Ingebrigtsen denied the allegations to VG through his lawyer.

“I have never used violence against my children.”

Gjert Ingebrigtsen coached his sons until last year, but then there was a full-on break, which has been spectacularly covered in the Norwegian media for a long time.

Today Narve from Gilje Nordå coach Ingebrigtsen did not receive accreditation for the World Championships in Budapest in August at the request of his son Jakob, and is not going to join the national team for next year’s prestigious championships either.