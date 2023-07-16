Athletics | Ingebrigtsen ran the world’s top time at 1500 meters – Duplantis was far behind ME

Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen ran 1,500 meters with a time of 3:27.14 in the Diamond League competition on Sunday.

Pole vault men’s world record holder Armand Duplantis won Sunday’s Diamond League competition in Polish Silesia with a score of 601. Runner-up U.S. Sam Kendricks remained at 591 and came third in the United States Christopher Nilsen to 581.

Duplantis cleared heights of 561, 581, 591 and 601 on the first attempt, but 613 was too much on all three attempts. His season-high 612 is from June. Last year, the Swede bent 621 on the outdoor tracks and even a centimeter more indoors.

Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen ran 1,500 meters with a time of 3:27.14, which is his record and the top result of the world season. The Norwegian’s previous record of 3:27.95 was set in June.

of Kenya Abel Kipsang (3.29,11) was second and Kenyan Reynold Kipkorir Cheruiyot (3.30,30) third.