„Das ist außergewöhnlich“, sagte Ingebrigtsen nach seinem Lauf: „Wenn du tolle Ergebnisse erzielst, ist es leichter, Selbstvertrauen für deine kommenden Wettkämpfe aufzubauen.“ Vor einem Monat hatte er bei der EM in Rom mit einem Wettkampfrekord den Titel über 1500 Meter gewonnen, zuvor hatte er schon über 5000 Meter triumphiert.

In Olympic form: Jakob Ingebrigtsen AFP

In Monaco, the star runner won ahead of the duo Timotheus Cheruiyot (3:28:71) and Brian Komen (3:28.80) from Kenya. Before the big highlight of the Olympics, he feels “strong,” said Ingebrigtsen: “I will do my best and hope to bring home the gold medal.”

Warholm beaten by Benjamin

A good two weeks before the Olympic Games, the American Rai Benjamin ushered in the battle of the industry’s greats over 400 meters hurdles. The 26-year-old won in Monaco, relegating Olympic champion Karsten Warholm to second place. With a time of 46.67 seconds, he beat the Norwegian by 0.06 seconds, with Brazilian Alison Dos Santos coming in third (47.18).

“Paris is going to be crazy,” said Benjamin, “I have to win there, I believe in it.” Warholm, world record holder, three-time world champion and three-time European champion, took a deep breath after a “really close race”: “I feel fast, but so are the others. We’ll see what happens next month.”

Triathlon over 400 metres hurdles (from left): Norwegian Karsten Warholm (left), Alison Dos Santos from Brazil and US runner Rai Benjamin EPA

Benjamin’s winning time on Friday did not come close to his own world best of the year (46.46) or the Diamond League record (46.39). Warholm’s world record is 45.94 seconds.

World record by Jessica Hull

Australian Jessica Hull improved the world record over the rarely run 2000-meter distance to 5:19.70 minutes in Monaco, setting another record for this athletics season.

The 27-year-old remained below the previous record set by Francine Niyonsaba from Burundi, who ran 5:21.56 minutes in Zagreb on September 14, 2021.