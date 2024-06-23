Athletics|Molly Caudery moved up to seventh on the all-time list.

Britain’s Molly Caudery jumped 492, the top result of the women’s pole vault world season on Saturday night.

Caudery, 24, jumped his record in Toulouse, France. Before this, his record was 486 jumped in February.

Before this year, Caudery’s record was 475 jumps at the World Championships in Budapest last year.

With his recent terrible result of 492, Caudery rose to seventh place on the all-time list.

Finland a star Wilma Murron the record was jumped 485 almost two years ago. Murto, who entered this season with high expectations, has recently suffered from health problems.

In the spring, training was interrupted by an Achilles injury, and after the disappointment at the European Championships in Rome, Murro was found to have a small tendon tear in his right leg, which forced him to take a break from the competition.

The women’s Olympic pole vault will be contested in Paris from 5 to 7. August.

All-time stat 506 Yelena Isinbayeva, Russia (2009) 503 Jennifer Suhr, USA (2016) 501 Anzhelika Sidorova, Russia (2021) 500 Sandi Morris, USA (2016) 495 Katie Moon, USA (2021) 494 Eliza McCartney, New Zealand (2018) 492 Molly Caudery, Britain (2024) 491 Yarisley Silva, Cuba (2015) 491 Aikaterini Stefanidi, Greece (2017) 491 Nina Kennedy, Australia (2023) …15. 485 Wilma Murto (2022)