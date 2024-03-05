Athletics | In the background of sensational success Saga Vanninen came an unknown man from the business world

Saga Vanninen, 20, found a new Manager to continue the work of Erkki Alaja, who died last summer.

Historical winner of the World Indoor Athletics medal Saga Vanninen quietly started working as a manager at the end of autumn Keijo Keränen with.

The Tampere Pyrinnö seventh-ranked player had to look for a new manager after last summer, when the well-known sports manager who handled his affairs Erkki Alaja died at the age of 71.

Vanninen's team approached Kerä, who is a fairly unknown name in the sports public. Keränen has a long career in finance and investor relations management positions. He runs the Blue Peaks Development company he founded, which operates in the field of business management consulting.

Keränen and Vanninen did not want to start their collaboration out loud out of respect for Alaja.

New the manager did not know the fighter closely from before, but he had followed Vanninen's career for years.

“I follow sports really closely, and Finnish elite sports is a great passion for me,” says Keränen.

Keränen once built his own career in tennis. He won the Junior Championship team gold in Tampere in 1995 and played university tennis in the USA in the 1990s.

“I want to bring my own experience, network and passion to help selected top Finnish athletes.”

Keränen says that in addition to Vannine, he now also works behind a few other athletes. By name, he mentions field rider Veera Manninenwhich already has a place in next summer's Olympics.

Vannen won the World Indoor Championships medal in Glasgow as only the second Finnish track and field athlete ever, when he was second in the pentathlon. The young great promise set a Finnish record. The International Association of Athletics Federations WA will reward him with $20,000 (€18,400). The Finnish Sports Federation does not give a bonus for indoor silver at the World Cup.

Usually, prize medals also come as bonuses from personal sponsors. Major partners of the Tampere company are Adidas and John Deere.

Keränen keeps their success bonuses a secret.

“It is very important to us that we share the same world of values ​​with our partners. We don't put quantity first, but quality first.”

Keränen believes that Vanninen's authenticity and personality are of interest to partners. The contestant has his own way of being in the media spotlight.

“He's not that active on social media, the most important thing is that it's authentic and looks like Saga's own.”

from WA the future prize money would be significant for any Finnish track and field athlete. Keränen says that the pot certainly helps in building the season, but reminds that there are also big expenses at the top level. The summer season starts building according to the original plan through the Tenerife camp in April. In May, there will likely be a traditional heptathlon in Götzis.

For this year, Vanninen received only half of the grant, i.e. 10,000 euros, from the Ministry of Education and Culture. It aroused astonishment among the athletes and looks even more special now, especially after the World Cup medal won.

The ministry awards grants based on proposals made by the Olympic Committee's elite sports unit. According to the sports association's presentation, the Tampere resident was asked to fill out a grant.

According to Keijo Keränen, the duo's focus is now on the summer's big competitions.

“We have nothing to comment on these grant matters.”