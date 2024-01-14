Sunday, January 14, 2024
Athletics | In the 10 km race in Valencia, a great new ME time was run

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 14, 2024
in World Europe
0
Things went fast in Valencia. Agnes Jebet Ngetich improved the 10 km ME time by almost half a minute.

Things went fast in Valencia. Agnes Jebet Ngetich improved the 10 km ME time by almost half a minute.

Road running the women's 10 kilometers saw a new ME on Sunday.

of Kenya Agnes Jebet Ngetich clocked 28:46 in Valencia. She is the first woman to run the distance in under 29 minutes.

Previous ME was 29.14, whose Ethiopian Yalemzerf Yehualaw ran in 2022.

Ngetich improved the old ME by as much as 28 seconds. He ran in the race with the best men and stayed with them well until the halfway mark.

“I'm impressed, I didn't expect this. I never thought I'd go under 29 minutes. I had thought the goal would be 29.14,” said fresh ME woman Ngetich Marcan by.

The top pushed really hard on the roads of Valencia, as it also finished second in the women's race Emmaculate Anyango under 29 minutes. His time was 28:57.

Men's The first place in the 10 km was from Uganda Jacob Kiplimo at 26:48 The result was 24 seconds short of the men's world record.

