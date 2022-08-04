Athletics | “I’m Mr. Kaleva” – it’s a big surprise to many, where the Kaleva Games got its name

The cooperation agreement between the Athletics Championship and Kaleva is known to be the second longest continuous sponsorship agreement in the world in its field.

Joensuu

Athletics The Finnish championships, the Kaleva Games, are almost like an institution in Finnish sports.

The first athletics championships were held in Tampere in 1907, but the event began to be called the Kaleva Games in 1910, when in 1909 the staff of the life insurance company Kaleva donated a rotating prize, the Kaleva Cup, to the games.

The athletics club with the best success in the Kaleva Games gets it for one year. Last year it was won by Tampereen Pyrintö, the host club of the games. Before that, the Jyväskylä Field Athletes (JKU) won it four times in a row.

By far the most successful club in the Kaleva bowl has been Helsinki’s Kisa-Veikot.

Nowadays, in addition to the Kaleva Games, other championship competitions are also counted towards the points of the Kaleva cup.

“I’m not going to be the first CEO to break the tradition,” Kaleva’s current CEO Timo Laitinen says.

He counts himself as the company’s tenth CEO in the history of the Kaleva bowl.

I can’t that is, according to the report of the former Sports Museum, the world’s oldest continuous sponsorship agreement dates from 1902, when Slazenger began supplying tennis balls to the Wimbledon tournament. In London they still play with Slazenger balls.

The Italian sports magazine Gazzetto dello Sport started to support cycling’s Tour of Italy in 1932. The leader of the overall competition took over Maglia Rosanthe pink shirt, which is still contested.

“We are in good company. The global recognition of the Kaleva Games is perhaps not in the same category as those others,” says Laitinen.

Kaleva’s current contract with the Finnish Sports Federation (SUL) is until the end of the Olympic year 2024. The contract was last renewed a year ago in Tampere.

Kind of Kaleva is a hostage with SUL: if Kaleva does not support, the athletics championships would no longer be Kaleva’s competitions.

“We have not been held hostage by athletics. The contract is being thoroughly reviewed. We are a long-term support. It’s about commercial market cooperation. In my own estimation, we have succeeded quite well. Both sides get visibility,” says Laitinen.

The monetary value of the contract is a trade secret.

“Kaleva and SUL have been able to live with it.”

Officially the athletics championships were named the Kaleva Games in 1937 in Vyborg. He was the chairman of SUL at the time Urho Kaleva Kekkonen.

Many may have thought that the name of the Kaleva Games goes back to the long-term president.

“I have also often been asked who you are. I have answered that I am Mr. Kaleva. People had never heard where the name of the Kaleva Games comes from. Older people associate the races with Kekkone, younger people don’t,” says Laitinen.

“For many, the Kaleva races can also be a link to the Kalevala, which is where it is thought to have started. Kaleva’s name comes from Kalevala. Kaleva was the first insurance company to make use of Finnish mythology, as were later also Pohjola and Suomi-Salama.”

Kaleva was founded in 1874. When the Kaleva cup was donated in 1909, the Grand Duchy of Finland was part of the Russian Empire.

“The Kaleva staff was enthusiastic about athletics and nationalism. Russian aristocrats, on the other hand, considered sweating to be vulgar.”

Correction 4.8. at 3:04 p.m. The company that makes the tennis balls is Slazenger, not Slazinger.