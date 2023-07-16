Athletics | Ilona Ruohola’s leg swelled violently from a vulture sting – That sealed the choice of sport in favor of athletics

Ilona Ruohola has been involved in orienteering and athletics since she was a child, but in the end the latter won.

Triple Jumper Ilona Ruohola20, fought on Thursday in the under-23 European Championships for the final place, which was only eight centimeters away in the end.

Getting to the final would have required a new record from Ruohola, but that’s what the young woman is chasing at the end of the summer anyway. Ruohola’s record of 12.96 comes from June.

“Despite the headwind, I was able to jump in the qualifying at my own level, but falling out of the final was a little disappointing.”

However, the disappointment subsided before Friday, when Ruohola was able to follow her racing sister Jessica Kähärän fight for EC bronze.

“It was nice to watch it, and it also gives you a bit of a goal for the future.”

Ilona Ruohola in action at the triple jump on Thursday.

Grasshopper however, he has not always been seen only at the athletics stadium, as until five years ago he also regularly competed in orienteering in the colors of MS Parma.

A bad chance in the middle of the orienteering exercise gave the final touch to the choice of sport.

“I felt a small sting in my ankle, and when I looked down, I saw a vulture crawling at my feet”, Ruohola recalls the situation that happened in 2017.

At first, Ruohola thought that there was no reason to worry about the bite. However, the leg started to swell and change color, after which Ruohola quickly headed towards the emergency room.

“They said that this looks a lot worse than vulture bites in general, and referred me to further examinations.”

In the end, Ruohola spent several days in the hospital, and the leg swelled to almost twice the size at its worst. Haaveri paid Ruohola the entire rest of the season.

“I had drifted from orienteering to athletics for a long time, but that kind of sealed the deal,” Ruohola says with a laugh.

Ruohola talked about a vulture bite in an insert filmed for the under-23 European Championships in Yle.

Ilona Ruohola described the spirit of the Finnish under-23 athletics team as extremely good.

Even in athletics For years, Ruohola did not choose one specific sport, but has competed in the triple jump, long jump and sprints as well.

Now Ruohola concentrates fully on the triple jump, but the fast distances will still remain in the repertoire, as they support the running speed needed even in the triple jump.

After the European Championships in Espoo, Ruohola, who represents the Turku Sports Association, has her sights set on the competitive Kaleva Games a couple of weeks away, where she is chasing a record improvement.

“More than 13 meters could go this summer. It should be possible, because I haven’t been able to jump in really good conditions this season.”

Ruohola graduated from Kerttuli sports high school this spring, and come fall, she plans to start her everyday life as a full-time athlete.

“I’m going to try it for at least a year now, and let’s see what the pellets are enough for.”