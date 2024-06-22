Athletics | Ilona Mononen improved her record in Kuortane

Athletics|The SE woman in the steeplechase raced this time on the smooth.

Middle distances runner Ilona Mononen took part in the women’s 3000 meter run on Saturday in Kuortane.

At the European Championships in Rome, Mononen, who ran the Finnish record time of 9:23.28 in the 3000-meter steeplechase, finally finished fourth in Kuortane with a time of 8:57.52. At the same time, Mononen improved his previous personal record of 9:02.00 by almost 4.5 seconds.

The race was won by an Irishman Jodie McCann at 8:54,61.

“I wouldn’t have wanted to be at the top so much, so I’m not completely satisfied. A new record and less than nine minutes, so I’m satisfied with the whole thing,” Mononen told Yle in an interview.

20 years old The Ahkera runner from Lahti returns to steeplechase at the Kaleva Games in Vaasa. Mononen’s development as a hurdler has been amazing, because in the race in Rome he only competed in his fifth race and broke by Sandra Eriksson Finland’s record 9.24.70.

Athletics expert Lauri Hollo was surprised by Mononen’s performance in Rome.

“Incredibly great run from Monose. He kept a cool head and ran every meter of the indoor track without having any problems with the obstacles,” said Hollo.

“It’s incomprehensible that a 20-year-old runner can do something like this in only his fifth race.”