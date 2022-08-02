Athletics | Ilona Mononen finished fifth in the 3,000 meters at the Junior World Championships – medal hope Alasaari is the number one in pole vault qualification

Mononen was the best European in 3,000 meters and will still run either 1,500 or 5,000 meters in the Games.

Finland Ilona Mononen finished fifth in the 3,000-meter run at the under-20-year-old athletics World Championships early Tuesday morning Finnish time. Mononen, who opened the points account for the Finnish team in Cali, Colombia, was the best European in the competition with a time of 9:21.12.

“I’m not disappointed, but it would have been nice to fight for medals,” said Mononen in the SUL press release.

of Kenya Betty Chelangat won the distance with a time of 9:01.03.

in the World Cup Monose is also marked for the 1,500m and 5,000m distances, of which he will run the second.

“Now I would say that the second distance is 1,500 meters, but the decision will be made on Tuesday,” Mononen said.

A year back silver medalist Juho Alasaari, 18, cleared the pole vault with ease. Alasaari, who also joined the adult EC team, crossed the heights of 505 and 520 on his first, which was enough to qualify for the shared first place and the final competition.

Although the Finn is trying to brighten up his medal, he is the clear second favorite.

French Anthony Ammirati has jumped as many as 570 this season, but only he and Alasaari (553) have crossed the five and a half meter mark among the participants.

The pole vault final of Alasaari starts on Thursday around 23:05 Finnish time.

Also in the women’s pole vault finalist, when Silja Andersson made a score of 405 on his third attempt in qualifying and secured a place in the finals on Wednesday. In the competition, 13 jumpers made it to the final, surpassing 405.

“I jumped the first 395, and that jump felt really good. Then the step marker threw 405 in jumps. First I came too close and then I stayed far away. The last one came pretty close too, but then there was already so much adrenaline that I went over. It was a relief”, Andersson repeated the qualification.