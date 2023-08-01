Athletics | “I was completely exhausted” – American college sports were to completely destroy the condition of a champion runner

Rory Leonard broke the cycle of suspensions and climbed to the highest podium of the European Championships in Finland. The British runner dedicated the gold medal to his dead friend.

Rory Leonard was wheeled off the field in a wheelchair two years ago at the under-23 European Championships. Leonard’s 5,000m final run was cut short by a back spasm.

Two months ago, Leonard cut short the 10,000 run at his university’s conference championship in the U.S. because of a respiratory infection.

The illness continued and worsened.

In late May in California, Leonard put on his Oklahoma State University uniform for the last time in an attempt to qualify for the NCAA Championship. This run also ended in suspension.

“I was completely exhausted,” said Leonard.

Then a small miracle happened.

Just seven weeks later, a relieved man stood on the highest podium of the 10,000 meters awards at the European Youth Championships in Espoo. The difficulties seemed to be behind us.

Rise from the cycle of suspensions to the youth European championship required many big solutions. And a lot of Finnish coffee.

The first big decision in seven weeks was to leave US college sports. Over the course of two years, Leonard made lifelong friends from Stillwater, Oklahoma.

“ “At home, my approach to training is more selfish. In the US, you have to run for the team even when you don’t feel like it.”

When it comes to running, however, the Briton feels that he had to make too many compromises.

“Difficult decision. I love the people there and I had made myself comfortable. It’s sad that I can’t spend there [Stillwaterissa] more time,” said Leonard.

Despite the challenges, Leonard managed to train himself to record-breaking fitness in the United States.

At Stanford at the end of March, the Brit clocked his record of 28:21.30, although the purpose of the run was to act as a rabbit for his teammate.

According to Leonard, the biggest difference in running training at home in the UK is individuality. Oklahoma State University, in particular, has a huge training group for endurance runners.

After returning to Great Britain, Leonard signed a cooperation agreement with a shoe manufacturer and Tailored his training to his coach father Tony Leonard’s with just to your liking.

Leonard cheered in Espoo after crossing the finish line as European champion.

Father In his career, Tony also broke 29 minutes in the 10,000-meter run. Mother too Sharon Leonard has reaped success in endurance running, so at least the boy’s success is not dependent on his genes.

Leonard, who overcame spring illnesses, was able to do everything in his own way in preparing for the Games.

“At home, my approach to training is more selfish. In the United States, you have to run for the team even when you don’t feel like it,” says Leonard.

According to Leonard, in terms of personal competition success, the decision to return to Great Britain was the right one. There is already one gold medal as proof of that.

Winning run could have gone a million different ways, according to Leonard.

In the windy Leppävaara stadium, the main crowd of the run started calmly, even for Poland Mateusz Gos made a break even in the beginning meters of the race.

Leonard remembers wondering why no one was interested in following the Pole.

At best, the Pole’s lead stretched to about 80 meters. Six laps before the finish, the other runners had already gotten within 20 meters of Gos, when Leonard moved to the front of the main group.

“With five laps left, I went into panic mode. I told myself that I have to keep running,” said Leonard.

“ “Winning meant everything. Absolutely everything. Now I know I’m good enough.”

Leonard made his own decision and started the final two kilometer run.

“Now the Brit is serious,” said Yle’s commentator in a live broadcast.

Leonard says that he felt the 30-meter lead was quite safe 600 meters before the finish line. With 200 meters to go, he knew he would win.

The modest winning time of 29.08.33 didn’t bother Leonard, who was only running for victory in Finland. After crossing the finish line, Leonard felt a sense of relief.

“I had finally learned how to do everything right,” says Leonard, referring to the numerous interruptions in his career.

“Winning meant everything. Absolutely everything. Now I know I’m good enough. I no longer doubt myself. I know I can run myself to the Olympics.”

Through in addition to the parents who supported his son throughout his life, Leonard wants to dedicate the gold medal to one special person.

Leonard’s best friend died at the age of 19 from a long-term illness.

“Olly. He is always in my thoughts,” said Leonard.

“He means a lot. I feel lucky to do what I do. It makes running a bigger thing than myself.”

In the seventh picture of the Instagram post below, best friends Olly and Rory.

Leonard’s is a shared passion with Finns. The man loves coffee.

The runner even lists the cafes of the race trips in his Instagram post as a continuation of the support groups that made the EC gold possible.

Even at the time of the interview, Leonard is at his workplace in a British cafe.

“Wow, that’s an amazing fact!” exclaims Leonard when he hears that Finns drink the most coffee in the world per person.

Leonard says that he always looks for a local cafe first on a race trip. In Finland, Leonard liked a small cafe in Helsinki’s Lehtisaari, where he visited every single day while he was in Finland.

The recent European youth champion praised the friendliness of Finns and the beauty and purity of nature.