Athletics | “I want us to have zero tolerance for everything” – Riikka Pakarinen made a strict demand

According to chairman Riikka Pakarinen, athletics cannot afford to be lulled into feeling good, even though according to SUL’s survey, the sport is equal.

Open, equal and equal. This is how general athletes see their own sport at the moment.

The matter appears in the Sports Union’s (Sul) Equality and Equality survey, which was carried out by a doctoral researcher at the University of Helsinki Lotta Vuorio.

The survey surveyed equality and the realization of equality in Sul’s operations, and it was carried out in the spring of this year, in March-April. The research was presented over the weekend at the meeting of the federal council of Sul.

The survey also revealed that the atmosphere in the sport is perceived to be a little more open than before.

The majority of respondents felt that different genders have similar opportunities to enjoy and compete in athletics.

“For us, equality and equality in athletics is the basis of everything. As chairman, I do everything for this”, Sul’s chairman Riikka Pakarinen says.

“The most important thing is that there is an opportunity to tell about all kinds of mistreatment in training, competitions or management through this research as well. We want transparency.”

983 athletes, coaches, club managers and employees of Sul answered the survey. The data was analyzed using statistical and qualitative methods.

Almost half of the management and coaching staff estimate that decisions are partly discussed openly and partly behind closed doors.

The clearest a change in the openness of the atmosphere was visible among the athletes. It was six percent better than in 2021.

In the 2021 survey, 85 percent of the respondents said they were in an equal position compared to others. In this year’s survey, 91 percent felt that their operating environment was equal either always or most of the time.

According to the respondents, it was most difficult to achieve equality and equality in para sports or applied sports activities.

53 percent of those who responded to the survey said that they had never observed discriminatory behavior towards other people. 73 percent of the respondents stated that they have not experienced discrimination personally.

In terms of discrimination and unequal treatment, talent, age and gender were perceived as the clearest factors predisposing to discrimination.

In the survey, no significant regional differences were found from the viewpoints of openness, equality or equality. Clearer regional differences were related to the organization of para sports and enthusiasts with an immigrant background.

There are few persons with an immigrant background as managers or employees of clubs or SUL.

“We are doing well, as the research shows. However, we must not be lulled into it. There is room for improvement. I want us to have zero tolerance for everything. Also to the fact that someone even slightly experiences or sees something that doesn’t feel good,” says Pakarinen.

Although the results of the survey show that the openness, equality and equality of athletics operating environments have developed in the right direction, additional measures are needed.

Dissertation researcher Vuorio presents the survey as action proposals, that clubs and other communities of the sport should draw up their own rules for equality and equality. The basis of the rules could come from the Sports Confederation.

Vuorio also believes that education and raising awareness about the themes of equality, equality and discrimination are still needed. Open discussion and communication are also needed.

In case of cases of discrimination, the Sports Confederation should have an easy-to-find anonymous contact link.

“We implement the actions that Sul’s ethics committee proposes. There has to be action, not just talk,” Pakarinen says.