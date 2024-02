Hilla Uusimäki's pace is right in the winter already.

Hilla Uusimäki ran a Finnish record of 39.70 in the 300-meter hurdles at the Tampere WC Indoor Games. He improved his week-old record by 0.29 seconds.

Uusimäki also won the 400m Finnish championship at the Tampere Games.

Antti Sainio won the 300-meter hurdles Finnish championship in Tampere with a Finnish record time of 35.62 for 19-year-olds.

