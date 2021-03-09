Athletics High jumper Ella Junnila talks about what the mascot, which resembled the toast of the Polish European Championships, was all about

Ella Junnila, who jumped for bronze at the European Championships in Poland, spoke on social media about her race trip and sports career.

Bronze jumped in the European Athletics Indoor Championships Ella Junnila gained more Instagram followers with success, so he decided to answer questions his followers asked him on Tuesday.

A good question was why there was toast in Torun as a race mascot. Junnila corrected that it was by no means bread, but a completely different kind of local celebrity.

“It was a chocolate-coated pepper. There was a museum for pepper in Torun. ”

The race mascot got into pictures of friends with many athletes. British runners, among others, posed with Instagram with a pair of chocolates.

From a Tampere athlete of course, a standard question was also asked: Tappara or Ilves?

At this point, Junnila pulled an ace up his sleeve and answered Pori’s Aces.

Junnila also told his followers about his sports career and idols. He wrote that he was a fan Nooralotta Nezir as well as Belgian Tia Hellebautia.

Hellebaut is a former high jumper and all-rounder who won the Olympic gold medal in high jump in 2008.

Junnila says that he started jumping at the age of eight, but focused on training at the age of 14. The species immediately felt like its own.

“On the same day, I had watched some high value jumps on the telly and I just went to try it and it crashed right away. It just had something in it. ”

In Poland, Junnila crossed the Tokyo Olympics by 196 cents with his SE jump. He said he is not experiencing much pressure to succeed.

“I don’t feel much pressure from the expectations set by others. I do this for myself and put the greatest pressure on myself. ”