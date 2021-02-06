Athletics High jumper Ella Junnila and sprinter Lotta Kemppinen opened their season with Finnish records

Ella Junnila now has a Finnish record in her name both in the hall and on the outdoor tracks.

Athletics The Finnish record was shattered in Stockholm’s Sätra Hall when Tampere’s Pyrinth Ella Junnila exceeded the high jump by 192 cents.

Junnila jumped SE immediately in his first race of the season and won the wholesale Swedish national team jumpers. Second place Sofie Skoogin the result was 184.

Junnila improved by a cent on the previous inland SE 191, which was Linda Sandblomin on behalf of.

“Nothing dramatic in this race. I decided to start at altitude 181. It at the first over, like the other altitudes up to 192. 196 dropped three times, Junnila stated in the press release of the Finnish Sports Federation about the Tokyo Olympic limit.

“I was quite happy with those 196 companies. Jumping was a steady performance. There was good confidence in my own jump. ”

For Junnila, the winning result of the Stockholm competition was a small surprise.

“Before the race, I felt okay and the jump has been in good shape for the past month. I thought I could corner 190, but I didn’t think of 192, ”Junnila states in the press release.

Junnila now has Finnish records in his name both outdoors and in the hall with results of 195 and 192.

Helsinki IFK: n Lotta Kemppinen opened his season in Helsinki by breaking the Myllypuro Sports Mill Sister Hanhijoen more than 30 years old Finnish record in the women’s 60-meter run, the Finnish Sports Confederation says in a press release.

Kemppinen’s new record is recorded at 7.19. Already in the initial rounds, he ran right next to SE 7.21.

Hanhijoki’s former SE was 7.20 for the 1990 hall season.

Kemppinen’s new record ranks 11th in this year’s world statistics and 5th in European statistics. The difference to second place in world statistics is only 0.05 seconds.

The world’s top time is held by the 200-meter reigning world champion, Britain Dina Asher-Smith with a time of 7.08.