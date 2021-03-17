Athletics High jump legend Patrik Sjöberg was hospitalized

Sjöberg suffers from pneumonia.

Swedish high jump legend Patrik Sjöberg, 56, has been hospitalized, says Express on its website.

According to Sjöberg’s daughter, who told Expressen about the matter, her father is being treated in hospital for pneumonia.

Friend and former agent of Sjöberg Daniel Wessfeld confirmed the matter to Expressen.

“I know no more than that he is currently in the hospital. Patrik is strong and we hope he will be fine again soon. ”

Sjöberg is one of the best athletes of all time in Swedish athletics. His record is 242. He has won an Olympic medal in three different games.

Since his career, Sjöberg has been in the public eye after reporting in 2011 that his coach and stepfather, Viljo Nousiainen, regularly exploited him sexually.

In 2019, Sjöberg spoke about his alcoholism. He moved to the middle of the forest to break their drinking spiral. In May 2020 Sjöberg said he had not been drinking for seven months, but the coronavirus had taken the work.