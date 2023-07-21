Athletics | Hero jumper Juho Alasaari aims for the absolute top of the world: “Such feats require development and still years of work”

European champion Juho Alasaari was also a talented flute player in his time. Then the charm of the pole vault took the lean man away.

European champion bent Juho Alasaari19, laughs that the recovery from the value competition has gone well.

“I’ve mainly responded to congratulatory messages, which have come in a lot,” he says.

Last weekend, the pole vaulter won gold in the under-23 European Championships in Espoo.

“The winning jump 571 was good, but not perfect. The experts will find room for improvement in that performance as well. When you take into account the stakes and the situation of the final, it was a tough bet,” says Alasaari.

Seiväsmies admits that in the moments after the championship, many years of work came undone. There was no end to the congratulatory hugs.

Emotions were on the surface when Alasaari’s EC gold was secured. Girlfriend Siiri Lithovius hugged the champion.

“Feelings varied from side to side. In addition to the great joy, I also felt quite strong emotion from my success. There were a lot of my loved ones there, with whom it was a wonderful moment to share. The hours after the race were a lot of hustle and bustle, but I’m not complaining.”

The first week as European champion has not passed by just with a mobile phone in hand. The athlete’s everyday life and the return to the training ground already happened the day after the winning jump.

“The target is set for the Kaleva Games. It would be great to culminate the season with the World Championships in Budapest, for which my ranking points are sufficient, at least at the moment.”

The Kaleva competitions will be held in Lahti from the 27th to the 30th. July. The World Championships are on the program from 19 to 27. August.

After the championship weekend, Juho Alasaari has done more than sit on the field, because there are still plenty of goals for the summer.

From Laihia native of Alasaari, currently holds his station in Kuortane. The spring freshman enjoys the good training conditions there and hunts for cents together with his coach Mikko Latvala with.

Alasaari is now the undisputed European top in its age group. At the time, however, the choice of species could have been completely different.

Football and wrestling, the traditional sport of the Ostrobothnia people, were alongside athletics until middle school. Pole vaulting coach Mikael Westö was able to attract a young man with a talent for body control to his stable. In the end, the other species remained.

“When I was 14, I won the Finnish championship in pole vaulting. That was perhaps the final clincher for my choice of sport. Wrestling and futs have definitely been useful in stick work as well,” Alasaari reflects.

In addition to sports, Alasaari also had a cultural hobby. He picked up the flute on the way shown by his musical older sisters and played the instrument as a child in bigger and smaller shows.

In the end, the call of the sports field was stronger than the lure of concert arenas.

“I haven’t touched a flute for years. A song could still work, but it would require a little warm-up”, Alasaari laughs.

His career Alasaari, who won the third youth competition medal, has quite a lot of potential. What are the young jumper’s current prospects for results?

Let coach Latvala answer.

“It has to be looked at from the point of view of physics, performance and pit speed. In top conditions and with the current characteristics, we are talking about results that are maybe 10 cents higher than before,” Latvala estimates.

Alasaari agrees with his protégé’s assessment. The 183-centimeter pole vaulter is still raw and needs to develop in several areas.

The gold medalist from Laihia is aiming high.

“My strengths are in strength and equipment management. We need to get even more speed. We will definitely focus on that even more in the future.”

The young man’s goals are high – right at the absolute top of the sport.

“Olympic victory and crossing six meters are things that are on the horizon. But I don’t want to sniff. Such actions require development and still years of work. In any case, the eyes are increasingly on adults. Juvenile races are juvenile races.”

There are many intermediate steps on the way to the top of the world. One such was exceeded in the EC final, when Alasaari broke his coach Latvala’s career record of 566 and even beat him by five cents.

“It had been a goal for a long time. The topic has been discussed with Miko on both sides. It’s good that it went on that (EC gold) side.”

Alasaari crossed 571 in Espoo. He improved his record by no less than 11 cents.

Alasaari achieved two junior World Cup silvers before the fresh gold medal. Despite his success, he remained quite out of the limelight before his feat in Espoo.

The situation does not always depend on the personality. According to Latvala, this is the beginning of a top athlete with a very good sense of humor, smart and social.

“Juho is good with his mouth. Among the young athletes, the biggest attention in Finland is gathered by those who are absolutely elite even in the adult leagues. Juho is just making good progress on his way towards that. I don’t think he needs the extra noise.”

Alasaari’s home team in Laihia has rejoiced over his success.

“I’ve heard jokes that Laihia has now been put on the map. It’s quite nice. I have received many congratulations from home. At some point, don’t we drink cake and coffee with a slightly larger group.”