Athletics Helsinki-based spear promise Topias Laine improved his record: “It was nice to show the national team that it is better to throw well in Tampere”

September 1, 2020
in World
19-year-old Laine threw 78.42 in Jyväskylä.

Javelin thrower Topias Laine slammed his new record on Tuesday at the Athletics Harjucup in Jyväskylä. Laine threw a score of 78.42 in her last race of the season, which also took her to number one in the race.

The previous record of Laine, representing HKV, had reached 78.16 in mid-July.

“Now I tried to throw a little harder pace, when I have the whole summer thrown at a slower pace, and this is the last race of the season. I took the pace a few more steps, and it went well. There was a flat series, ”19-year-old Laine said in a statement.

Second place went to Äänekoski Athletes Jami Kinnunen with a result of 75.63.

“It was nice to show those selected for the national match that it is better to throw well in Tampere,” Laine sculpted.

In the Swedish national match, Finland is represented by a men’s spear Lassi Etelätalo, Toni Kuusela and Antti Ruuskanen.

.

