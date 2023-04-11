Athletics | Helander intends to break the ghost line next summer: “And that Tero’s record would be worth breaking”

Javelin thrower Oliver Helander announces that he will break the 90-meter mark this summer.

Black Island

Oliver Helander sits on the bench in Botniahalli and spins his head between punting exercises, remembering the end of last summer.

Helander had come to Joensuu in top shape for the WC, and the long-awaited 90-meter was just around the corner. But then he hurt his back in the first competition throw.

There was no turning 10 and no trip to the EC. The season ended there.

After the race, Helander received quite a storm of criticism on social media.

“It’s pretty basic now that if the javelin throwers do worse, then everything is going to hell,” Helander snorts.

“And sometimes the same mood is on, even if things are going better. Javelin throwing is such a sport that many people have opinions about it,” he says and laughs.

Oliver Helander (right) was injured last summer at the Kaleva Games. Next to Toni Kuusela.

In Vaasa 26-year-old Helander, who lives and trains in Botniahalli in the neighboring municipality of Mustasaari, has received criticism from social media for several years when the places have not lasted the whole season. However, he has learned to put Kohu in his own esteem.

“Those comments don’t get under the skin. I’ve thought about those things in such a way that if someone now comments on social media, then…”

A long pause follows. Then Helander sighs.

“It’s pointless to ignore that conversation, they can comment whatever they want.”

So some people’s lashing out has its own value, but the criticism from spear circles hurts more.

Helander’s the coach is a seven-time medalist, world champion Tero Pitkämäki. When the duo succeeds, there are people who pat themselves on the back, but when they fail, the treatment can be different.

“I haven’t read, and I didn’t join that public discussion,” Pitkämäki, who oversees the exercise, says from the sidelines.

“With Oliver, we know what we are doing. It was unfortunate that at the Joensuu WC he got injured in his back, and Oliver didn’t get to show the condition he was there.”

Helander is doing punt practice in Botniahalli, but before that there has been a stretch lasting almost half an hour, the movements of which are largely similar to those of hurdlers.

“The training has gone well. We know what we have to invest in. One thing is mobility,” says Helander and twists himself into a position that few spearmen can reach.

“Oliver and I started training already in September, so we’ve already had time to do anything,” explains Pitkämäki.

Autumn in training, the focus was on rehabilitating and strengthening the back. Throwing has also been added to the program this year.

“There are excellent training conditions here in Vaasa. In the hall, you can even throw long throws at full speed”, praises Helander.

Arches over 80 meters have been seen in Botniahalli. Pitkämäki has been able to do that and a couple of years ago as well Toni Kuusela.

“There are now throwing exercises with a javelin once a week, and I do the second throwing exercise with a ‘mouk’, a weight that fits in the hand,” says Helander.

Tero Pitkämäki supervised Oliver Helander’s strength training in Botniahalli.

“We went to the camp in Tenerife with other throwers in the dead of winter, it was nice to throw there in summer conditions.”

Helander does not say anything about the dimensions of practice throws. And neither did the other throwers at the camp. What was seen in Tenerife stays there.

“Those throws looked really good.”

That’s all Pitkämäki says about the camp.

However, the most important thing was that Helander was able to pull through the entire camp as planned. The seats withstood the throws well.

“We are now trying to raise Oliver’s basic level so that he can always fight for a medal in prestigious competitions”, Pitkämäki sets the goal.

“Winter exercises have shown that it has been possible to raise the level and I am sure that it will be seen in the summer”, Pitkämäki assures.

Helander pulling jaws in the background, 50 kilos of extra weight hanging around the waist. The jaws rise cleanly.

“There is still a month to go before the season opens. Next summer, the goal is to finally break the 90-meter mark,” he announces.

Helander threw his record 89.83 at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku last summer. That race told him a lot.

“I saw in Turku that when everything falls into place, I can conquer all the peaks in the world.”

Coach Pitkämäki’s record is even better than Helander’s. Pitkämäki threw no less than 91.53 in 2005. He crossed the magical 90-meter mark three years in a row.

“In the summer I will join that club, and it would be worth breaking Tero’s record,” Helander laughs.

Oliver Helander threw his record 89.83 in Turku last summer.

The first chance for that will be in the opening match of the Diamond League in Doha on the fifth of May.

“We’re going to a two-week camp in Turkey with the throwers before the Doha Games, to get that momentum for the opening of the season.”

Last year in Doha, two men threw more than 90 meters.