Athletics Heavy setback for Mo Farah’s Olympic dreams – more than 20 seconds behind the race limit

The British runner won both 5,000 and 10,000 meters of Olympic gold in 2012 and 2016.

Quadruple Olympic winner Mo Farah had to be severely disappointed late Saturday night in the European 10,000-meter European Cup.

Farah, 38, finished only eighth in the competition in Birmingham. His time of 27.50.64 was just over 22 seconds behind the 27.28.00 Olympic limit.

“I’m disappointed with the result,” Farah said According to the British broadcaster BBC.

British Farah won both 5,000 and 10,000 meters of Olympic gold in 2012 in London and in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro. In addition, Farah has won a total of five World Championships and five European Championship golds on the same trips.

After the World Cup in London in 2017, Farah, who focused on marathons, announced in late 2019 that she was aiming for a place at the Tokyo Olympics.

There is time until June 27 to break the race limits.

European The top 10,000-meter Cup spruce ran its own records on Saturday. France has time below the Olympic limit Morhad Amdouni (27.23,39), Belgium Bashir Abdi (27.24,41) and Spain Carlos Mayo (27.25.00).

The top three in the women’s competition also fell below the Olympic limit of 31.25.00 in Birmingham.

Britannian Eilish McColgan (31.19,35) was the best in the race before the record ran for Israel Selamawit Tefer (31.19,50) and British Jessica Juddia (31.20.96).

In the final mile, McColgan caught Tefer’s 15-second run and reached more than 15 hundredths before the Israeli.

“I’m going to Tokyo,” a 30-year-old Scot rejoiced In his Twitter update.