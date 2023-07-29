Athletics | Harsh criticism of the Kaleva Games after Satanen’s final – this is how the race director responds

Samuli Samuelsson felt that the organizers broke their promise to move the races to the back straight if necessary. The race boss now responds to the criticism.

Thursday At the media conference of the Kaleva Games, the race organizers promised to try to arrange downwind conditions for the runners, if at all possible. The sprint races were promised to be moved from the front straight to the back straight if necessary.

On Friday, however, the 100-meter finals were run on the front straight, even though there was a headwind. The men’s final was run against a headwind of 0.8 meters per second, in the women’s final the headwind was 0.4 meters per second.

That man, left for silver on Friday with 100 Samuli Samuelsson criticized the organizers for breaking the promise. According to him, there would have been a tailwind on the back straight.

At the Kaleva Games, it is possible for the athletes to accumulate important ranking points for this year’s World Championship ranking, but on the other hand, for next year’s European Championships in Rome and the Olympic Games in Paris. Therefore, this weekend in Lahti, the athletes would like to run good times.

Director of the organizing committee for the Kaleva Games Pekka Mäki-Reinikka says that he understands Samuelsson’s criticism and disappointment, but rejects the claims that a principled decision was made to run Etusuoara and that the organizers had betrayed the athletes’ promises.

“Decision Running on the front straight or the back straight must be done well before the race. When the judges’ council together with the competition’s management decided on the matter, it seemed that Etusuora had a tailwind. The decision was made based on the weather forecast, says Mäki-Reinikka.

According to Mäki-Reinika, for example, transferring the technique needed for running from the front straight to the back straight requires some time, so the decision cannot be made at the last minute.

“As race organizers, we try to do everything we can, but we are not weather gods. On Friday, the wind was blowing in the stadium a lot.”

Mäki-Reinikka says that the headwind in the finals of the hundred was not strong.

“It was almost calm in the women’s race, a slight headwind in the men’s race,” says Mäki-Reinikka.

In the Kaleva Games, the speed hurdles are run on Saturday. According to Mäki-Reinika, the race organizers will evaluate the wind conditions again on Saturday and, if necessary, move the races to the back straight.

“The men’s 10-meter 100-meter run was already run in the morning on the back straight,” he says.