Athletics | Harry Råtts was in the Sweden match for the first time in 1964 – this weekend is the 60th time in a row

During the trip, Råtts stops by the Finnish embassy for a morning sauna and breakfast.

When The track and field match between Finland and Sweden will start on Saturday in Stockholm, and there will be at least one true track and field champion sitting in the stands.

Harry Rotts went to watch the Sweden match for the first time at the age of 18 in 1964. Since then, he has been in the stands every single time, so the 2023 match will be the 60th in a row.

“I have been interested in sports since I was very young. In my youth, I always went out with a group of friends. There were also friends on the Swedish side who had gone to work there,” Råtts said.

Råtts is suspected of being the record holder for the number of consecutive international matches, but he himself says that the speculations are at the level of rumors and he cannot confirm the matter with certainty.

The years can accommodate numerous athletes who have worn the jersey of Finland and Sweden. Råtts highlights a trio of runners from his national team memories Juha Väätäinen, Lasse Virén and Pekka Vasala. Among the representatives of the field sports, Råtts singles out the javelin thrower Pauli Nevalanwho in the 1970 game threw 92 meters.

“But those results don’t decide. The feeling of a home match is the most important thing. In general, there has been a good atmosphere”, praises Råtts.

As a whole In Råtts’s opinion, the national match has become flat since the golden days. In the best years, even from the Kristiinankaupunki area, two bus followers of the country match left for Sweden, but now Råtts’s party consists of four people.

Nowadays, the ships used between Finland and Sweden are significantly larger than on Råtts’ first voyages. Trips have also become cleaner. According to Råtts, you no longer see drunks on athletics trips.

Råtts tried to organize a bus trip for this year as well, but the number of participants would have remained at eight, so the larger trip was not realized.

“Two years ago in Stockholm, I didn’t even see the first Suomi bus”, Råtts laments.

According to Råtts, the only time the international match tradition came close to being broken was in 2015. Even then, it was about changed flight schedules. Råtts has been able to avoid other obstacles to leaving.

This one in this year’s games, Råtts and his team have a special program to celebrate the 60th time. Before heading to the stadium, the program includes a morning sauna and breakfast at the embassy, ​​invited by the Finland-Sweden Chamber of Commerce.

“The ship is at the port at 6:30, the taxi is waiting and we go to the embassy,” says Råtts about the program.

In the afternoon, it’s time to move to the stadium. In Stockholm, the competition is held at the Olympic Stadium, built for the 1912 Olympics. The place has a dense atmosphere and gets praise from Råtts.

“Gothenburg was a bit boring in Sweden. There was a stadium too big for athletics. In Stockholm, the last time we sat at the long jump venue and the jumpers were only 5-6 meters away, when the stadium is so small.”