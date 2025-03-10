Top athletes sometimes go through amazing changes-the basketball player Dennis Rodman once more often changed his hair color as athletes the spike nails under the shoes. But the three -jumper Max Hess has almost remained Max Heß, who fed to the big stage for the first time nine years ago. The blonde upper lip beard alone is quite new and apparently permanently created. Hess also experimented with longer hair that they would have easily gave him a role in the nineties classic “Manta, Manta”, but the 28-year-old stayed with the triple jump. And there is just something reminiscent of that Max Hess from nine years ago: the vastness and the cheers.

The German athletes won four medals at the European Halle Championships in Apeldoorn in the Netherlands; Another expandable yield. A few hopes did not ignite, others, such as long jumper Malaika Mihambo (bronze/6.88 meters) and chamfall Olympic champion Yemisi Ogunleye (silver/19.56 meters), struggled with herself or the strong competition like the Dutchman Jessica Schilders (20.69). In addition to the employees of the weekend, Till Steinforth, a sprout of the US college system, who won bronze in the heptathlon with 6388 points and increased Leo Neugebauer’s German indoor record by 41 points. And Max Hess from LAC Erdgas Chemnitz, silver winner with 17.43 meters, which is on the go in his second or even third or fourth spring.

With a beard and medal: Max Hess presents his silver medal at the European Hall in Apeldoorn. (Photo: John Thys/AFP)

Only a few would have thought that his biography would stay in a story about it and change late rewarded when Heß stormed into a European championship title in Amsterdam in Amsterdam. “The others didn’t take their chance,” commented the 19-year-old in his own dry way, “I just jumped far.” Hess had already trained with Harry Marusch in Chemnitz for four years. Marusch had recognized that Hess would probably not be a great long jumper, but brought a resource that was ideal for the triple jump. Hess jumps less than it continues rapidly, carrying his speed into the pit by hop, step and jump. In 2017 he created a new German indoor record in Belgrade, 17.52 meters, it just seemed to go so rapidly.

In truth, the pain that Hess had already plagued announced about major complaints. He kept annoyed his back, other groups of body compensated for the stress until it hurt elsewhere. Sometimes it was an outer strap tear in the foot, sometimes a muscle fiber tear. Hess mostly started the season in the hall-in 2016 he won World Cup silver, 2017 and 2019 EM bronze-but when the others started in summer, he often broke off the season. “Three or five years ago, there were times when I thought that I would never get to the services from Amsterdam or Belgrade again,” he said last in an interview by the German Athletics Association.

For national orders alone, it was usually enough to outdoors eight championship titles, nine in the hall. But that is less ID of strength than the weakness of the others. At the Hallen DM in Dortmund, 15.85 meters recently ranked second. Occasionally top class, large empty spaces behind it – not only the triple jump of men has been a decal of German athletics for years.

For two years he can finally jump “painless”

And Hess? He does not attribute his newly blooming consistency to new mental exercises or nutritional practices; His trainer is still the same, whom Hess still calls “Mr. Marusch”. Together, Hess said, Hess said that what has always been in it was permanently uncovered. To do this, you can also make a training session shorter or stroke it instead of “Come out more on hell, even though the body gives first signals”.

For two years he has finally “jumped painlessly”, so everything had gradually consolidated: the level in training and in competition, self -confidence. Seventh place in the Olympicinale of Paris already like a personal medal win, Hess also survived his eight -year -old open -air stamp with 17.38 meters: that 17.20 meters from his gold day in Amsterdam. In Apeldoorn, Andy Diaz, a Cuban who is now starting for Italy, had to offer 17.71 meters to safely distance Hess.

So you very spotted a very wide smile between fluffy blond hair and the upper lip beard. Experienced announcements are not heard from him, but Heß has already heard of satisfaction that he recently “brooded one or the other”. For the open -air season, he at least slows “with a quarter of a eye” on Ralf Jaros’ German outdoor record of 17.66 meters. Most recently, he even planned to start at the indoor World Cup in Nanjing (March 21-23), which is also on the calendar this year, a backlog from pandemic times. But Max Hess has learned that you use such times better: when things are finally going again.