Athletics | Great promise Saga Vanninen leads the heptathlon at the Junior World Championships: “The runs went well, but the field events were bad”

Under The reigning 20-year-old heptathlon world champion Saga Vanninen started his title defense convincingly in Cali, Colombia.

19-year-old Vanninen leads the heptathlon after the opening day, i.e. after four events. Vanninen collected 3,666 points in Wednesday’s events.

“The runs went well, but the field events were bad. The high jump was especially bad. There was a pretty bad basic push in Kuula”, Vanninen recounted the opening day in a press release of the Finnish Sports Association (SUL).

In Wednesday’s morning competition, Vanninen set his record of 13.52 in the 100-meter hurdles, but fell behind with a mediocre result of 172 in the high jump.

A strong storm wind stopped the evening races for an hour and a half. Before the storm came, Vanninen won the shot put with a score of 14.18. His record is 14.90, but in last summer’s victorious World Series, the ball only reached 13.30.

In the final event of the opening day at 200 meters, Vanninen improved his record by no less than 0.34 seconds to 24.49.

Germany’s Sandrine Sprengel has left Vannis 75 points and France Lune Goureau 89 points.

Last summer, Vanninen won not only the under-20 World Championship gold but also the European Championship gold.

Bad the weather postponed the pole vault final by one day, so Silja Andersson and the other finalists will not jump until Thursday.

Anna Pursiainen finished 19th in the women’s 100 meters. He was seventh in his own semi-final with a time of 11.69.

Dual citizen of Finland and the United States Katrina Wright was 16th in the final results of the women’s 400 meters. He was sixth in his semi-final with a time of 53.95.