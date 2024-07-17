Athletics | Great promise Rasmus Vehmaa, 19, broke the Finnish youth record

Athletics|Rasmus Vehmaa broke the Finnish record.

Lap of honor on the blue mondo in front of the home crowd. Only 19 years old Rasmus Vehmaa delighted the audience at the Motonet GP in Lappeenranta in the 110-meter hurdle race for 19-year-olds.

Vehmaa’s score of 13.13 is the Finnish record for under-20s. It is also a very tough time internationally, the second best in the world statistics for under-20s.

The top spot is held by the United States Ja’kobe Tharpwho has run a hundredth of a second faster this season, 13.12.

The visibly satisfied athlete commented on his success on Yle’s broadcast:

“I know that I’ve been in good shape during the spring and summer, but the games haven’t clicked. Now the little monkey left the back,” said Vehmaa.

Lappeenranta Sports Men’s Vehmaa was superior in the race. Latvia’s Girts Senkevics, who ran second, clocked 14.01.

The success in the competition comes at a good time, as the World Cup competitions for under-20s are organized at the end of August.

Rasmus Vehmaa’s twin brother Kasperi Vehmaa had to disappoint in front of the home crowd. Kasperi Vehmaa was injured on his third jump. Soon the back tracks were already taped and the race ended with Kasperi vehmaan.

The long jump was won by Jamaica Shawn-D with a score of 8.15.