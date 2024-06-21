Athletics | Great promise Enni Virjonen, 17, ran as the world number one in her age group – to Nooralotta Neziri’s SE history

Athletics|Enni Virjonen ran a new Finnish record for 17-year-olds in the 100-meter hurdles.

Turku The sports federation’s big promise Enni Virjonen17, was on pace on Midsummer’s Eve at the Ikaali athletics championships, when he ran the 17-year-old 100-meter hurdles Finnish record of 13.16.

Nooralotta Nezirin The age group Finnish record from 15 years ago improved by 0.07 seconds.

With his SE, Virjonen became number one in this season’s world statistics for 17-year-olds.

Virjonen is a true athletics multi-talent. In January, he broke Saga Vannisen the 17-year-old 5-match Finnish record held in the name, and at the end of May, he also robbed Vannis of the age-group 7-match SE.

Espoo Tapios Aatu Kangasniemi pushed his record of 20.15 in the under-19 boys shot put in Ikaalis, with which he ranked fourth in the world statistics. Age group SE is Eero Ahola 21.09 pushed six years ago.

At the Midsummer Games in Keuruu, the holder of the men’s 400m domestic season’s top time (47.54) Juho Venäläinen ran to victory in 48.11.

“A really good run, even though the wind was blowing badly. There was quite a bit of a buzzer on the back straight. But this was a good preparation for next weekend’s Kaleva Games, from Reed Lahti,” said the Venäläinen, representing the Imatra Athletes, in the press release.

Last year, he broke the track lap measure with the best time of 48.57.