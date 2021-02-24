Briton Colin Jackson held an even higher record.

One old world records in athletics were swept into history in Madrid. American Grant Holloway ran a 60-meter new ME score of 7.29, AFP news agency reported.

Holloway pinched the British for a second Colin Jackson 27 years old record. Jackson authenticated the previous ME result of 7.30 in 1994.

Paris the winning Holloway was in a class of its own. Holloway ran in the first round of 7.32 and in the race he left second to Britain Andrew Pozzin far behind. Pozzi got a time of 7.51.

Holloway, 23, has dominated the 60-meter fence this winter. He has run ten times under 7.40. Holloway holds five of the world’s eight best times.

It was only a matter of time before Holloway would throw the old ME-era history into the magazines. He has won as many as 41 consecutive races and been undefeated in the 60-meter fair for four years.

Is it is a pity for Holloway that the World Racetracks will not be possible due to the coronavirus pandemic. The World Cup was supposed to be in Nanjing, China, but the event was postponed to 2023. It would start to be a tough trick to remain invincible until then.

Holloway’s record in the 110-meter fencing is 12.98, and as a result, he will be chasing the Tokyo Olympics next summer, if the event is held at all.

Dutch Nadine Visser sidelined the world season top time of 7.81 when she won the women’s 60-meter fences in Paris.