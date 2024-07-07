Athletics | Good news for Topi Raitase and Ilona Mononen – Kristiina Mäkelä missing the race car

Athletics|The Olympic Committee will appoint the last Finnish Olympic representatives on Monday.

Steeplechase runners Top Raitanen and Ilona Mononen will be able to wait until the end for the fate of the Olympic place.

The Finnish Olympic Committee will announce the last athletes who will enter the competition in Paris on Monday, but based on Sunday’s ranking list, it seems that the two would be inside the Olympic ranking and thus eligible to represent Finland in Paris.

Raitanen, the 2022 European champion, and Mononen, the SE woman in the women’s 3,000m steeplechase, are both members of the International Association of Athletics Federations Olympic ranking list ranked 36th.

My rise to the group of 36 athletes was made possible by the fact that, for example, Sweden does not send its athletes higher than Raita in the ranking to Paris.

Neither does Great Britain did not name representatives for the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase, which has raised Raitanen’s ranking.

Raitanen did not manage to improve his ranking at the Kaleva Games and was prepared to forget the Paris Olympics for his part.

Instead triple jumper Kristiina Mäkelä is about to be left out of the competition, as the 31-year-old hero cannot fit into the list of 36 athletes in the triple jump.

Athletics at the Olympics begin on August 1. Competitions in Mononen and Raitanen are held on August 4 and 5.