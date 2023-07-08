Athletics | General athletes are chasing the top results of the season – HS follows how it goes in the Oulu gp

The third athletics gp competition of the summer will be held in Oulu on Saturday. The best of Finland will be present in many sports.

HS in this article, you can follow the tough athletics gp race day moment by moment. The men’s javelin becomes the top sport of the competition by Oliver Helander in the lead and the women’s 100-meter hurdles.

Annimari Korte, Nooralotta Neziri and was on record Lotta Harala are going to challenge Holland, who ran 12.66 this season Maayke Tjin A-Limia.

Remember Finland’s top names start the women’s 800 meters race Eveliina Määttänen and for the men’s corresponding trip Joonas Rinne.

See you at Seiväska Elina Lampela and Urho Kujanpääwhich blew up a few days ago in Joensuu.

The top of the current season’s javelin throw Anni-Linnea Alanen to miss the competition in Oulu.