Long-man femoral Malaika Mihambo and chamfall Olympic champion Yemisi Ogunleye lead the German team for the indoor championships of the athletes in Apeldoorn (March 6th to 9th). In total, the German Athletics Association (DLV) sends 37 athletes to the title fights in the Netherlands. Some prominent names are missing in the contingent. Sprinter Gina Lückenkemper has recently suffered a muscle injury, 9.99 second man Owen view has already ended his indoor season.

“Although some of our best athletes have planned in favor of preparing for the open-air season without an indoor championship, we travel to Apeldoorn with a powerful and well-prepared team,” said Jörg Bügner, board member of competitive sports in DLV. In addition to Mihambo (7.07 meters), Dreifinger Max Hess (17.41 meters) is currently number one in the world. The European Championship title in the hall is still missing in her collection, her best result was silver in Torun Polish four years ago.