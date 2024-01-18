Athletics | Former ME man Al Cantello in the javelin has died

The famous American athlete Al Cantello is gone.

18.1. 21:20

Javelin throw former ME man Al Cantello has died at the age of 92. His former study program, Philadelphia's La Salle University, tells about it on their website.

Cantello of the United States threw the world record of 86.04 in Compton in June 1959 with the javelin model of that time. In the following Pan American Games in Chicago, he won bronze.

In 1960, he participated in the Rome Olympics, where he placed tenth with a score of 74.70.

After his own throwing career, Cantello served as the cross-country coach for the United States Navy. He retired from the position after more than 50 years in 2018.

Cantello was awarded in many ways in the sports circles of US universities. According to La Salle's obituary, he was one of the best and most respected running coaches in the country.