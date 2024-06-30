Athletics | Finnish champion Antti Sainio, 19, picked up the Bible immediately after winning the SM gold – now tells why

Athletics|The main goal of Antti Sainio’s season is the under-20 World Championships.

Vaasa

To Tampere Purinno’s runner’s promise Antti Sainio19, ran to the Finnish championship in the 400-meter hurdles with the second best time of his career, 49.99.

After reaching the finish line, he picked up a dark book from the side of the field, which he presented to the audience and quickly pressed to his lips. Sainio ran and fanned his SM gold with the book in his hands.

It was not just any opus, but the Bible.

“It is quite important to me. Shall we say that if there are difficult times, there is something from which you can get inspiration and verses that help you cope”, Sainio said.

Sainio discovered the Bible and at the same time Christianity a few years ago. He was 16 at the time. Even before that, he said that he sometimes prayed in the toilet before competitions.

“I decided that I would read it all the way through,” says Sainio.

The project took a good year in total. Sainio still returns to the Bible every day.

Before Sunday’s run, he had read the 37th verse of the first chapter of the Gospel of Luke.

“It says that with God everything is possible. It brings self-confidence and gives the feeling that I can do this if there is a higher power involved.”

Antti Sainio (left) won the SM gold, Tampere Pyrinnö’s teammate Jaakko Linnus won the bronze.

Sunday The Finnish championship was Sainio’s first adult championship gold on the outdoor track. Although the goals are much higher than the SM gold, the title is of great importance to Sainio.

“This was a really big deal for me.”

Already at the beginning of the year, Sainio won the 300-meter hurdles championship gold in the indoor track with the second time of 35.62 in Finland’s all-time statistics.

At the beginning of June, Sainio ran a new Finnish record for under-20s and his own record of 49.91 in the 400-meter hurdles.

The development of the young man has been enormous in recent years, and there has already been time to bake something new out of him Karsten Warholm. However, the Norwegian star is not Sainio’s biggest idol, he particularly admires the American Bershawn Jacksonwho won the 400-meter world championship in Helsinki in 2005.

“He’s either short or as tall as me.”

“He has shown that he can run hard, even if he is short”, explains Sainio.

Sainion the main aim of the season is the under-20 athletics world championships, which will be held at the end of August in Lima, Peru.

“I run as hard as I have to so that I can get a medal. I think a new Finnish record is needed to win. I’m not going to promise anything yet, but I don’t think it’s impossible either.”

The Finnish record for 400-meter hurdles is Oskari Mörön 49.04.

“Yes, I believe that this year it can go below 49.5, so that it is closer to 49 than 49.5.”

400 meters ran for genuine SM silver Tuomas Lehtonen with a time of 50.83 and for bronze Jaakko Linnus season’s best 51.37.