Athletics | Finland’s strongest man Mika Törrö tried athletics – the results were confusing

Mika Törrö tested his performance in athletics.

26.2. 19:12

Finland winner of the strongest man title five times Mika Törrö has tested his performance on the athletics field.

This is evident from what is known about powerlifting Jesse Pynnönen With a video posted on YouTubewith which Törrö pulls through the heptathlon in the indoor hall.

I’m stuck the performance is scored according to the points table for the women’s 7-match, and it seems that at least a 600 gram javelin is used for the women’s equipment.

The women’s ball in the 7-match is 4 kilograms, but there is no full certainty about the weight of the ball used in the video.

One hundred in the meter hurdles, based on the video, the fences would seem to be lower than the official heptathlon.

At the end of the video, Törrö’s, 43, total points are shown as 1,547. That’s a modest result.

It can be argued with good reason that a man of the same age, a reasonably athletic office worker, can score around 4,000 points with his sneakers on, even if all sports were completed on the same day in a row – as is done in the video shown in Törrö.

Stump is 205 centimeters and over 170 kilograms, so his characteristics may not be ideal for the all-around in athletics.

Törrö gets no points at all in the 200 meters, where his time is recorded as 45.07. He is also completely without points in the 800 meters, with a time of 5:56.08.

Törrö pushes 13.70 meters in the shot put and 22.90 meters in the javelin.

“This is a technical sport”, strongman Törrö says about the shot put in a video.

Heptathlon the sports are 100m hurdles, high jump, shot put, 200m run, long jump, javelin throw and 800m run. After the last race, i.e. 800 meters, Törrö remains lying on the running track for a long time.

“This was nice,” he gushes.

In the official ones in competitions, women perform the mentioned sports over two days. The Finnish heptathlon record is 6404 A Swedish fairy tale (Pauri) in names.