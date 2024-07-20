Athletics | Finland’s second medal in the under-18 European Championships

Athletics|Teemu Simois became the second Finnish medalist at the Banska Bystrica Games.

Finn javelin thrower Teemu Simoinen won bronze at the under-18 European Championships in Banska Bystrica, Slovakia.

17-year-old Simoinen, representing Halsuan Toivoa, already competed with a result of 72.19 in his opening round. Even that throw would have been enough for a medal, but in the last throwing round, Simoinen improved his result by more than a meter.

The bronze throw eventually reached 73.24. The competition was won by Italy Pietro Villa, who threw 76.04. The 16-year-old Villa’s result was also a new Italian record for under-18s.

Poland came second Roch Krukowski, whose throw carried 74.84 meters. The personal record of Simoinen, who threw bronze, is 73.99, so a brighter medal would have required a new personal record at the same time.

The second Finn of the race, Roope Mäkipelto came sixth. Mäkipelto threw no less than 78.08 in the qualification, but in the final, the javelin of the thrower from Lehtimäki Jyske only carried 68.16 meters. The qualifying throw was Mäkipello’s personal record.

Simoinen’s medal was the second of the games for Finland, as he placed seventh Enni Virjonen became European champion on Friday.