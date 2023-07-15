Saturday, July 15, 2023
Athletics | Finland’s relay teams to the EC finals – HS follows

July 15, 2023
Saturday’s Finnish highlight is the men’s javelin final.

Finland on Friday, track and field athletes won no less than five medals at the under-23 European Championships in athletics in Leppävaara, Espoo.

It is also possible for the rain of medals to continue on Saturday.

Topias Laine, Janne Läspä and Aleksi Yli-Mannila will throw the javelin in the final at 16:45.

HS follows the events moment by moment. The follow-up can be found at the bottom of this story.

