Athletics | Finland’s relay teams to the EC finals – HS follows

Saturday’s Finnish highlight is the men’s javelin final.

Finland on Friday, track and field athletes won no less than five medals at the under-23 European Championships in athletics in Leppävaara, Espoo.

It is also possible for the rain of medals to continue on Saturday.

Topias Laine, Janne Läspä and Aleksi Yli-Mannila will throw the javelin in the final at 16:45.

