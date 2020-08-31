Athletics Finland’s long-awaited spear trio will challenge a rock-hard Swede in the upcoming international match

Kim Amb is again trying to surprise the Finnish spearmen. The women were still eliminated from the last place.

Lassi Etelätalo, Toni Kuusela and Antti Ruuskanen grabbed a javelin throw at the men’s seats to the weekend athletics match in Sweden. Ruuskanen is a three-time value competition medalist and Etelätalo last year’s World Championship Nelonen, but the toughest spearman arrives in Tampere from his western neighbor.

Kim Amb has smashed its record 86.49 this year, when Etelätalo, Finland ‘s number one statistician, has had to settle for 82.20 meters.

A year ago, Amb covered Finnish spearmen in Stockholm. Sweden won the men’s match with points 228–181 and women 217.5–192.5.

“Sweden has the top and the breadth in the species where we are vulnerable. Especially on running trips, we have to get more points than what the statistics predict for us, ”, the coaching director of the Finnish Sports Federation. Kari Niemi-Nikkola anticipates in the release.

Finns will fight for women ‘s spear representations on Tuesday, when Jatta-Mari Jääskeläinen, Jenni Kangas, Heidi Nokelainen and Julia Valtanen compete in Jyväskylä.

Finland experienced a setback over the weekend after a quick-win Annimari Korte announced his withdrawal. Still, Finland has a quick trio for the starting line Nooralotta Neziri, Reetta Hurske and Lotta Harala.

“Based on the statistics, the men’s hammer and the women’s 100-meter fences are clear opportunities for Finland to win three times in advance,” Niemi-Nikkola said.

Men from the hammer trio Aaron Kangas has snatched 79.05 this season. In addition to Amb, disc jockeys are responsible for the Swedish strength of throwing sports Daniel Ståhl and Simon Pettersson.

A 16-year-old high jumper is also involved Melwin Lycke Holm, which has made gold efforts at the 2004 Athens Olympics Stefan Holmin son. In August, the boy became the youngest athlete to ever win the Swedish high jump with a result of 213. Finland Daniel Kosonen and Arttu Mattila have tried 221 at their best this season.

“If he were third, that would be good. Everything else would be a bonus. Finland is a great pre-favorite at height, but it is a good setup to be an underdog, ”Stefan Holm, who coaches his son, told the news agency TT.