Athletics | Finland’s javelin champion would throw her new record – Wilma Murto to a sovereign victory

Athletics|Finland’s top athletes gathered in Oulu.

Pole vaulter Wilma Murto won the women’s competition in Oulu in the domestic gp series competition. Murto crossed heights up to 460 on his first, but dropped the bar of 473 three times.

Murto, representing Salon Vilpa, recently finished sixth at the Paris Olympics. He has been overshadowed by injuries.

Another Olympic visitor, Oulu’s Pyrinnön Elina Lampela was second in the competition in his home countries with a score of 442.

Hartola Representing strength Eemil Porvari improved his javelin throw record by more than a meter and won the men’s competition in Oulu. The 21-year-old Porvari threw 82.69 meters with the other one.

Porvari’s record was 81.52 before Saturday. The previous record was the cancellation of the Kaleva Games from the end of June.

In the final event of the race day, the men’s 3,000 meters Eemil Helander ran his record 7:52.80 and finished fourth. The victory was taken by the American Cooper Teare at 7:39,29. Helander’s previous record was 7:54.85 from Jessheim, Norway, about a week ago