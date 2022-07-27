Athletics | Finland’s athletics European Championship team grew by 14 athletes, including the winners of the World Championships

Among others, Wilma Murto, Silja Kosonen, Lassi Etelätalo and Oliver Helander were selected for the Finnish athletics EC team on Wednesday.

Finland On Wednesday, the Sports Confederation (SUL) supplemented the Finnish team from the 15th to the 21st. to the EC athletics championships in Munich, Germany, in August.

Now, only athletes who broke the result limit of EC competitions were selected for the team. 14 athletes were named to the team, and six athletes have previously been selected.

Among others, javelin throwers who placed sixth in the World Championships in Eugene joined the team Lassi Etelätalo and a pole vaulter Wilma Murto and the shot putters who placed seventh and eighth in the World Cup competitions Silja Kosonen and a javelin thrower Oliver Helander.

The EC team will be supplemented on August 2 and 8.

Athletics The Finnish team for the EC competitions has been supplemented with the following athletes:

Gentlemen

100 m: Samuli Samuelsson, Ikaalisten Urheilijat

3000 m ej: Topi Raitanen, Helsinki Kisa-Veikot

110 m aj: Elmo Lakka, Jyväskylä Field Athletes

Javelin: Lassi Etelätalo, Joensuu Kataja; Oliver Helander, Oulu Pyrintö

Ladies

800 and 1,500 m: Sara Kuivisto, Borgå Akilles

100 m aj: Reetta Hurske, Tampereen Pyrintö

400 m aj: Viivi Lehikoinen, HIFK-friidort (Helsinki)

Seiväs: Wilma Murto, Salon Vilpas

3rd jump: Kristiina Mäkelä, Jymy of Orimattilan; Senni Salminen, Imatra Athletes

Puck: Salla Sipponen, Keuruu Kisailaijat

Moukari: Silja Kosonen, Turku Sports Association; Krista Tervo, Karhulan Junajaiset (Eagle)

Athletes previously selected for the EC team:

Gentlemen

Marathon: Arttu Vattulainen, Joensuu Kataja

35 km walk: Aleksi Ojala, Athletes of Urjala; Veli-Matti “Aku” Partanen, Sports Men of Lappeenranta

Ladies

Marathon: Alisa Vainio, Lappeenranta Sports Men

7-match: Maria Huntington Tampere Purintö; Saga Vanninen Pursuit of Tampere