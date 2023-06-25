Monday, June 26, 2023
Athletics | Finland’s 11th EC team competition, Sweden missed by half a point thanks to the final event

June 25, 2023
Athletics | Finland’s 11th EC team competition, Sweden missed by half a point thanks to the final event

Italy won the competition before Poland and Germany.

Finland finished 11th in the EC team competition in Chorzów, Poland. Finland kept its place in the first level of 16 teams, from which the three weakest teams were relegated. Finland collected 282.5 points.

Finland was only half a point away from tenth place. Tenth-ranked Sweden beat Finland by a point. The mutual rankings of Finland and Sweden were decided only in the final leg of the 4×400 meter medley relay.

Finland was one point behind in the final event, when Asseri Välimäki and Mette Baasin the switch failed and the runners fell before Baas could get going. As a result of a fall, Finland was last in the relay and by one point.

The competition was won by Italy, which collected 426.5 points. Poland finished second and Germany third.

The closing date among the successful Finns was, for example, a javelin thrower Anni-Linnea Alanen. Alanen threw his javelin to 59.69. The result is his new record and the Finnish record for under-22s.

Alanen finished fourth in the competition. The record readings were created in the third round, when Alanen needed to improve his results to continue in the competition.

“In these bigger races, you always have to make it to the last rounds, and I’m really happy with that. It was really positive that I got a good throw during the first three rounds and I also got the last throws of the competition to stay at a good level for me”, said Alanen, maintained by the Sports Association On the Yleiserluhi.fi website.

Finland got the weekend’s only event victory in the women’s pole vault, where Wilma Murto jumped to number one.

