Athletics | Finland won the match against Sweden for the first time in years

Athletics|Next year, the Swedish match will be 100 years old.

Finnish won the traditional athletics Sweden match at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium for the first time in years. The match turned in Finland’s favor with scores of 228–225 for men and 229.5–224.5 for women.

After the first day of competition on Friday, Finland led the men’s match with 108–97 points, while in the women’s Sweden was ahead with 103.5–101.5 points.

On Saturday, the points were divided in favor of Sweden 128–120 for men and 128–121 in favor of Finland for women.

Before this year, Sweden had won the men’s competition five times in a row and the women’s competition eight times in a row.

However, Sweden won the youth national matches in both the girls’ and boys’ series.

Another one The Finnish characters of the competition day were the women in both the high hurdles and the pole vault.

In the women’s 100-meter hurdles, the most interesting characters from a Finnish perspective were Reetta Hurske mixed Lotta Harala. Both delivered a convincing performance, as Harala won the race with a time of 13.05 and Hurske was second with the same time.

A triple win in the quick fences for Finland Saara Keskitalo.

There was no objection to Finland from the Swedish pole vaulters. by Gabriella Jönsson the best jump was only 405, and the others stopped playing at a height of 390.

Elina Lampela took the women’s singles event with a score of 453. Saga Andersson jumped 443, and was second. Wilma Murto was third with a score of 432.

In others too in sports, the best of the Finns were the Swedes by a clear margin.

Men’s high jump Daniel Kosonen jumped his own personal record with a result of 224, and took the event victory.

Alisa Vainio was completely superior in the women’s 10,000 m run, although the score went to Sweden 12–10. Vainio’s winning time was 33:08.78.

“I thought it would be nice if someone started pulling, so that I wouldn’t start running right away,” Vainio said on Yle.

“No one really wanted to go, so I thought it was the same.”

In the 1,500-meter running distances, Sweden took the victory on the women’s side Wilma Nielsen and in men, on the other hand, also a Swede Samuel Pihlström.

Finland Aleksi Ojalan31, career ended in a harsh way in the match against Sweden. His 10,000m walk ended in disqualification.

“Disappointed, but happy”, Ojala described his mood at the finish line, where important loved ones were waiting for him.

Ojala represented Finland in two Olympics in his career.

Next in Sweden match celebrates its anniversary. The competition organized in Stockholm is already 100 years old.

The first national match took place at the Helsinki Zoo in 1925.