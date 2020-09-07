Athletics Finland misplaced the nationwide match, however financially the Swedish match was victorious: “One thing is beneath the road”

The appliance interval for the place of SUL’s teaching supervisor ends on Sunday. The teaching supervisor can be Jarkko Finn, the director of schooling and training.

Finland misplaced over the weekend in athletics to Sweden, however financially the worldwide match was a win.

Below regular circumstances, the Swedish match is the monetary spine of the Finnish Sports activities Federation (SUL), however as a result of lack of the viewers attributable to the coronavirus, this was not the case now.

“It’s a bit beneath the road, that’s clear. It isn’t but recognized how a lot, ”SUL’s CEO Harri Aalto says to HS.

In line with Aalto, the company gross sales of the occasion had been nicely underway earlier than the rate of interest orders issued in March.

“After that, companion gross sales had been simply crumbs. In fact, the associated fee construction of the match was additionally totally different, and it introduced financial savings. A very powerful factor was that the athlete was nonetheless allowed to compete. The Swedes additionally confirmed gratitude. They’ve had fewer races than the Finns, ”says Aalto.

The viewers at Ratina Stadium in Tampere was about 6,000 on Saturday and Sunday. Ticket income can be a fraction of if the total 16,000 tickets had been offered to Ratina.

“It was comical that till the final week we acquired the message that nowhere to go. It didn’t assist the scenario, however these went. Tampere labored sensible, ”Aalto praises.

From the Finnish worth season, there are the Finnish Championship messages in Kotka subsequent weekend, in addition to the Finnish Championship terrains and walks in Kurika and Lapland. The distinctive competitors season ends with the Finnish Championship Marathon in October in Vantaa.

Sooner or later the open utility for the place of SUL’s teaching supervisor can even finish on Sunday. In SUL’s reformed group, the teaching supervisor turns into the pinnacle of teaching and coaching. Jarkko Finnin bedfellow.

Along with teaching and coaching, the one who beforehand held the title of teaching supervisor was answerable for high sports activities. Now the duties are differentiated. The teaching supervisor is answerable for the affairs and worth choices of the contract athletes.

“That is no particular association. Earlier than, teaching supervisor’s time was spent placing out fires. There was not sufficient time to guide the teaching and coaching. I’ve seen Karin [Niemi-Nikkola] use of time. Jarkko’s future work is much into the long run, ”says Aalto.

With the organizational reform Kari Niemi-Nikkola returns to his submit within the Ministry of Training and Tradition. An organizational change can also be underway on the ministry.

Earlier than Niemi-Nikkola was the teaching director Jorma Kemppainen, which left its place within the fall of 2018 after the medalless European Championships.

In line with Aalto, the division of labor of the previous teaching director doesn’t enhance SUL’s personnel prices.

“Generally you’ll be able to put money into one thing extra. Every bit within the group is rigorously thought of, ”says Aalto.

SUL’s new coverage offers the CEO a powerful mandate for personnel choice.

“Zits was purely my selection as a result of I knew what sort of individual for the job I wished. Jarkko additionally has an enormous position in selecting a training supervisor. Solely then will we begin fascinated with subsequent yr’s worth video games, the Olympics and the Swedish match, ”says Aalto.

Finland The brand new chairman of the Olympic Committee can be elected in November. SUL is a candidate for Ilkka Kanerva, who chaired SUL from 1991 to 2005.

Kanerva’s consent to the place was requested by the present chairman of SUL Sami Itani.

“That call was within the fingers of the SUL chairman and board. Clear division. By the best way, I’m answerable for personnel selections, ”Aalto factors out.