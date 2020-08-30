Athletics Finland loses big to Sweden match: Aituritähti Annimari Korte does not compete due to thigh injury

Quick hurdle runner Annimari Korte is left on a competitive break due to a thigh injury. He will not be running next weekend in Tampere in the traditional Finland-Sweden athletics match.

“I would have liked to compete in Tampere. I had already canceled the competitions around the national match, but when I went for a magnetic photo on Friday, I found a small tear in the hind legs, ”Korte says in a press release from the Finnish Sports Confederation.

The 32-year-old kite’s race break lasts two weeks. His hopes are to continue the competition season in the fall of the Diamond League in Rome and Doha.

With a card has been through the summer with problems with his left leg buttocks. However, the rupture now observed is in the hind legs of the right foot.

“The hind leg of his right leg cramped in the doping test at the Turku Kaleva Games and again recently in warm-up before the competition in Székesfehérvár, Hungary,” says Korte.