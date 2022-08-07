Athletics | Finland finished fourth in the relay of the World Junior Championships – broke the SE of two age groups

Finland finished fourth in the women’s 4×400 meter relay at the Under-20 World Championships in Colombia. The time 3:33.15 is a Finnish record for both 20- and 23-year-olds.

Cali, Colombia

Finland the women’s team finished fourth in the 4×400 meter relay at the Under-20 World Championships in Cali, Colombia early on Sunday Finnish time.

The team’s time of 3:33.15 is both a new Finnish record for under-20s and under-23s.

The team already improved the junior Finnish record by 3.45 seconds in the first round. In the final, the time improved by another 0.95 seconds.

They ran in a team Ronja Koskela, Katrina Wright, Aada Aho and Veera Mattila.

The United States won the world championship with a time of 3:28.06. Jamaica was second and Great Britain third.

Women’s in the 1,500m final Ilona Mononen placed eighth.

Mononen’s time of 4:16.19 was two hundredths of his record. Kisan won Ethiopia Birke Haylom with a race record of 4:04.27.

The Finnish team finished 10th in the medal table of the World Championships and 14th in the points table. Finns won one gold and two silver. 36 points were accumulated.