Athletics | Finland finished fourth in the relay of the World Junior Championships – broke the SE of two age groups

Cali, Colombia
Finland the women’s team finished fourth in the 4×400 meter relay at the Under-20 World Championships in Cali, Colombia early on Sunday Finnish time.
The team’s time of 3:33.15 is both a new Finnish record for under-20s and under-23s.
The team already improved the junior Finnish record by 3.45 seconds in the first round. In the final, the time improved by another 0.95 seconds.
They ran in a team Ronja Koskela, Katrina Wright, Aada Aho and Veera Mattila.
The United States won the world championship with a time of 3:28.06. Jamaica was second and Great Britain third.
Women’s in the 1,500m final Ilona Mononen placed eighth.
Mononen’s time of 4:16.19 was two hundredths of his record. Kisan won Ethiopia Birke Haylom with a race record of 4:04.27.
The Finnish team finished 10th in the medal table of the World Championships and 14th in the points table. Finns won one gold and two silver. 36 points were accumulated.
