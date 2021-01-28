Athletics Fence runner Nooralotta Neziri competes in Europe, although admits it doesn’t make sense to travel now

About the corona pandemic nevertheless, the International Hall of Fame will begin in practice on Friday in Karlsruhe, Germany.

Finnish athletes in Karlsruhe are competed by fencing runners Reetta Hurske and Nooralotta Neziri as well as a triple jumper Kristiina Mäkelä.

Recently returned from a South African camp Annimari Korte instead, you don’t want to take a risk and travel around Europe.

Korte says that he is waiting for the hall competitions to be held in Finland, for example the Finnish Championships hall competitions in Jyväskylä on 20–21 February.

“Annimar’s decision is a good one. If you think with common sense, now it is not advisable to travel. It is important for the profession not just to train. That’s why I need races and I want to race, ”Neziri says.

In Karlsruhe athletes are isolated in the hotel. Food is brought to the room. A foreign athlete must have a negative corona test result before he can enter the country.

“Let’s see how the restrictions go. I don’t want to waste too many bangs on the hallmark season when an important summer and hopefully the Olympics are ahead, ”Neziri says.

After Karlsruhe, Neziri will compete in Berlin on February 5th. Between the Karlsruhe and Berlin Games, he lives a week as a former hurdler Arto Bryggaren by.

“It’s a good solution. Can take it easy and get home food. The Germans have also promised that I will be able to train there, ”Neziri says.

Bryggare is home to his spouse, a former top jumper and sprinter Heike Drechslerin, with Berlin.

Before returning home, Neziri fences another 60 meters in Liévin, France on February 9th. The hall term ends with the European Championships in Poland at the end of March, if the interest rate restrictions do not sharpen before then.

On the hall tour Neziri and Hurske aim to fall below eight seconds all the way to the Finnish record. In the previous two seasons, Neziri has been running for a period of 7.97 seconds, which is the current SE. Neziri shares the record with Hurskee.

“The first race must be taken graciously. I have a secret wish that the season would start harder than last year. I have enough 7.97 times, so 7.96 is the minimum, ”Neziri says.

A year ago, Neziri ran in Karlsruhe in the preliminary rounds 8.06 and in the final 8.03. Hurske ran 8.07 and 8.02 in the same race, which means he was a little faster than Nezir in the final race.

Neziri was also initially going to camp in South Africa but abandoned the idea. According to the card, the camp went well. The same camp had, among other things, a top Dutch fence Nadine Visser.

Neziri calculates that he missed at least four foreign camps because of the corona. Without the corona, he would have practiced a lot abroad in the spring, probably in Tenerife.

Instead of the heat of South Africa in January, Hurske and Neziri have been training in Finland. In the second week, the duo practiced departures at Kuortane Hall, where they held a mini-camp.

“I have done training sessions all the things I could not. I just finished a hard training session, and that’s why opening the season is a bit exciting. The Hippos Hall has been open in Jyväskylä, ”says Neziri.

Kristiina Mäkelä at her home field in Orimattila in July 2020.­

Kristiina Mäkelä will compete in addition to Karlsruhe on 17 February in Toruń, Poland and possibly in Madrid on 24 February. Admission to Madrid for the race will be determined by how the first two jump races go.

Mäkelä has rehabilitated the triple jump on his knee and jumped a little more in the winter.

“The Karlsruhe race is a big question mark, but I’m going there with a good vibe. January is a short time to start, when the fitness peak is completely aimed at the European Championships in March, ”says Mäkelä.