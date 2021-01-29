No Result
Athletics Fence runner Lotta Harala received a three-month ban on doping offenses – a small amount of banned stimulant was found in the supplement

January 29, 2021
Fence runner Lotta Harala has received a three – month ban from the Anti – Doping Disciplinary Board on the use of a stimulant in a food supplement.

Harala’s doping sample given by the athletics at the Espoo gp Games last August found indications of 5-methylhexan-2-amine, a stimulant banned at the competition. The substance is present in some food supplements.

The concentration of the Prohibited Substance in the sample was low. According to Harala, the substance came from a creatine preparation he used before the Espoo race.

According to a release from the Finnish Sports Ethics Center Suek, Harala was informed of the positive test result on 25 August 202020. The B-sample he requested confirmed on 15 September 2020 the result of the A-sample.

Harala approved a voluntary ban on sports activities on 13 October 2020, and the ban has expired on 12 January 2021.

