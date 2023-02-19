Athletics | Femke Bol broke Jarmila Kratochvilova’s 1982 ME result

Bol from Holland ran 400 meters in 49.26.

One one of the oldest world records in athletics was broken on Sunday, when the Dutch indoor championships were contested in Apeldoorn, Holland. Earth’s track star Femke Bol ran the women’s 400 meters in 49.26 and broke the Czech legend Jarmila Kratochvilova by 0.33 seconds of halli-ME, which has been in the name since 1982.

Bol, a three-time European champion and holder of “MEs” in the 300-meter hurdles and 500-meter hurdles, described his run as “almost perfect.”

“I was hoping for a time of 49.5, but that 49.26… Words cannot describe this. My first world record on real distances. This was an almost perfect race,” Bol told the European Athletics Federation website by.

Bol will defend the 400m and 4x400m relay European championships at the European Championships in Istanbul at the beginning of March.