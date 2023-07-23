Sunday, July 23, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Athletics | Femke Bol and Sifan Hassan ran European records in the London Diamond League

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 23, 2023
in World Europe
0
Athletics | Femke Bol and Sifan Hassan ran European records in the London Diamond League

The athletics Diamond League was treated to top results on Sunday in London.

of Budapest The athletes preparing for the World Championships achieved several top results of the season. In addition, the Netherlands Femke Bol and Sifan Hassan improved the European records in the 400-meter hurdles and 5,000 meters.

Bol completed the fenced course lap in 51.45, which has been bettered only by the American ME runner of the sport Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone With his World Championship winning time of 50.68. Bol shaved more than half a second off his former continental record time of 52.03.

Hassan cut almost ten seconds off his former record and the European record at the same time, but his time of 14:13.42 was only enough for third place in London.

Ethiopian Gudaf Tsegay won the race with a time of 14:12.29, and ahead of Olympic winner Hassan, Kenya also surpassed Beatrice Chebet.

#Athletics #Femke #Bol #Sifan #Hassan #ran #European #records #London #Diamond #League

See also  Television review Finnish production shows how the offspring of the Sitting Bull attacked an oil company in the United States in 2016 - Documentary is plagued by obscurity
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Tourists flee a forest fire on the Greek island of Rhodes

Tourists flee a forest fire on the Greek island of Rhodes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result