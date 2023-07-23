Athletics | Femke Bol and Sifan Hassan ran European records in the London Diamond League

The athletics Diamond League was treated to top results on Sunday in London.

of Budapest The athletes preparing for the World Championships achieved several top results of the season. In addition, the Netherlands Femke Bol and Sifan Hassan improved the European records in the 400-meter hurdles and 5,000 meters.

Bol completed the fenced course lap in 51.45, which has been bettered only by the American ME runner of the sport Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone With his World Championship winning time of 50.68. Bol shaved more than half a second off his former continental record time of 52.03.

Hassan cut almost ten seconds off his former record and the European record at the same time, but his time of 14:13.42 was only enough for third place in London.

Ethiopian Gudaf Tsegay won the race with a time of 14:12.29, and ahead of Olympic winner Hassan, Kenya also surpassed Beatrice Chebet.