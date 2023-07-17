Elena Kulichenko won the first gold medal in the history of Cyprus at the under-23 European Championships.

The Russians and the Belarusians were practically absent when Europe’s best young track and field athletes competed for the continent’s under-23 championships in Espoo.

However, the Russian champion, the high jumper representing Cyprus, was also seen at the Leppävaara stadium Elena Kulichenko.

“We all know the situation in Russia. Athletes’ careers are so short, I thought about myself as an athlete when I changed citizenship”, Kulichenko said on Sunday for HS.

“You can’t imagine how much anger I have received for changing citizenship.”

Turning 21 at the end of July Yelena Kulichenko grew up in the industrial town of Odintsovo, about 20 kilometers from Moscow.

He received Cypriot citizenship in 2019, Time-lehti reported in July 2021. In Cyprus, the jumper is known by his transliterated name Kulichenko.

The jumper already mentioned in an interview with Time magazine that he had received hundreds of messages on Instagram calling him a traitor.

“I was shocked and shocked at first, but the most important thing is that everyone who really knows me supported me,” Kulichenko told Time.

Cyprus citizenship came off easily for Kulichenko because his his father Alexey Kulichenkoin Cypriot Alexei Kulichenko, worked and owned property in the country.

British newspaper The Guardian reported in September 2017 that Cyprus had sold EU passports to Russians and Ukrainians through its “golden visa” program for huge sums.

According to the newspaper, Russian oligarchs and the Ukrainian elite had acquired Cypriot passports for more than four billion euros between 2013 and 2017.

According to The Guardian, the program launched in 2013 made it possible to apply for Cypriot citizenship by investing two million euros in real estate or 2.5 million euros in companies or government bonds.

HS figured it out in 2016, that the fastest and most expensive route to becoming a citizen of an EU country goes through Cyprus. According to Time’s news two years ago, the minimum amount of investments had risen to 2.2 million euros.

Arabic speaking the news channel Al-Jazeera brought up father Kulichenko’s name in an article published in October 2020 Cyprus Papers – in his news story.

According to it, the father – or at least his full name – has worked as the director of Sevestral, Russia’s third largest steel company. His wife also has exactly the same name as the mother of high jumper Elena Kulichenko.

According to Al-Jazeera, Alexei Kulichenko has been on Ukraine’s sanctions list since the occupation of Crimea in 2014.

The recent European champion did not agree to comment on the ban on Russian athletes to HS on Sunday.

Over in turn asked Kulichenko after the race how he sees the war in Ukraine.

“I will not comment,” Kulichenko replied.

International Athletics Association (WA) athlete profile according to Kulichenko received Cyprus in July last year right of representation.

A year later, he won both the Cyprus Championship (190) and the Under-23 European Championship (191). The gold medal was awarded by the European Athletics Association (EA) by the first ever for Cyprus in the U23 Games.

“I think I won gold because I was able to focus completely on myself and not on others. It’s the only thing I can control,” he told EA in an interview.

Before becoming a Cypriot citizen, Kulichenko competed as a neutral athlete. He lives in the United States, studies at the University of Georgia and competes in the college league NCAA.

The jumper in Russian colors won silver in the high jump at the European Youth Olympic Festival 2017.

