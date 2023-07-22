Athletics | Faith Kipyegon ran her third ME result of the season

The world record is already the third for the Nigerian this summer.

Kenyan endurance runner Faith Kipyegon ran the women’s mile world record on Friday at the Monaco Diamond League race. Kipyegon stopped the clock at 4:07.64.

According to the news agency AFP, the world record is already the third for the Nigerian this summer. He broke the 1,500m and 5,000m world records in June.

29 years old Kipyegon has won two Olympic golds and two world championships at 1,500 meters.