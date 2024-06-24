Athletics | Experts explain why Achilles tendon ruptures are becoming more common

Athletics|Torn Achilles tendons are seen more and more often on athletic fields. HS found out the reasons behind the prevalence of serious sports injuries.

Wilma Murto interrupted the WC final in March due to Achilles tendon pain in the right leg. Although the climax of the Halli period was left unfinished, continuing the competition could have had fatal consequences.

In further examinations, a tear was found in Murro’s Achilles tendon. If the Achilles tendon had been completely severed, the Finnish star would not have been seen in the competition arenas for a long time.

Rehabilitation of a ruptured Achilles tendon takes up to a year, and returning to peak condition often takes even longer.

A sports surgeon who has operated on the Achilles tendons of many of the world’s top jumpers Ilkka Tulikoura does not comment on Murro’s situation.

“I haven’t seen Murro’s pictures, but usually Achilles tears don’t heal this quickly,” says Tulikoura.

“Not even for Bubka’s Achilles.”

Surgeon Ilkka Tulikoura has repaired the Achilles tendon of many top athletes.

The fire grapple cut the wand legend Sergei Bubkan Achilles tendon on Christmas Eve 1996, after which the recovery was the fastest in the surgeon’s career. Rehabilitating to a six-meter result and the highest ball of the World Cup took eight months.

After Bubka’s great works, a lot has changed in three decades.

Technology affecting athletics, such as performance venues and shoes, have developed by leaps and bounds and improved athletes’ performance across the board.

Last In recent years, the number of Achilles tendon injuries also seems to have developed on the athletic fields.

From the triple jump world record holder in March and April alone From Yulimar Rojasfrom the European long jump indoor track champion From Jazmin Sawyersas well as the triple jump from the under-23 European Championship gold medalist From Maria Vicente everybody’s achilles tendon broke.

“I myself have paid attention to the increase in Achilles injuries both abroad and in Finland,” says Tulikoura.

According to Tulikoura, eccentric “protective exercises” are used to prevent and rehabilitate Achilles injuries.

The risk of injury increases if the athlete’s shock absorption ability does not develop at the same pace as the performance.

Carbon fiber-based sneakers and spikes, which enhance sports performance, load the Achilles tendon more than ordinary shoes, says Tulikoura. Due to the rigid sole, only the toe of the shoe touches the running platform instead of the entire sole. In this way, the lever arm becomes longer and the strain on the Achilles tendon increases.

According to Tulikoura, the surface of the sports field can also increase the risk of injury. Nowadays, especially in indoor competitions, a special acceleration track is built for jumping sports, which is more resilient than a regular sports field.

The impact of the bouncy track varies from athlete to athlete.

“If the athlete manages to match his own characteristic frequency with the platform, it is beneficial. If the frequencies hit each other, the risk of injury increases,” says Tulikoura.

“ “In a lengthened tendon, the effort force decreases.”

Murron’s Achilles hurt at the end of February in the World Cup indoor finishing competition in Rouen, France, which was jumped on a particularly bouncy platform. Murro’s manager Tero Heiska told To Yle from the achilles of the Finnish jumper who loaded a special platform.

After the reign, Murto rehabilitated a ruptured Achilles without surgery and returned to the racetrack in less than three months.

According to Tulikoura, a completely torn tendon will inevitably lengthen without surgery.

“In a lengthened tendon, the effort force decreases,” says Tulikoura.

Without surgery, the risk that the tendon will not heal is also higher. For ordinary people, an Achilles injury is often rehabilitated without surgery, says Tulikorva, but for athletes, surgery is usually the best option to get back in top shape.

Johan Meriluoto is a model example of a successful return to peak condition. The former triple jumper severed both of his Achilles tendons in his career, the first in 1994 and the second the very next year.

After the surgeries performed by Tulikoura, Meriluoto jumped five years later as Finland’s third all-time record with 16.95.

Johan Meriluoto at the World Championships in Helsinki ten years after breaking both Achilles tendons.

According to Meriluoto, both Achilles tendons broke unexpectedly, and there were no warning signs in the air.

“The first time, I landed on my nose in the sand and grabbed my hand, which immediately dislocated,” says Meriluoto.

“The hand hurt more than the Achilles.”

According to Tulikoura, there are only a few pain nerves in the Achilles tendon, and an athlete cannot avoid injury without feeling pain. For the same reason, breaking a tendon is relatively painless.

“The second time, the situation was a bit unclear, but based on the video, the Achilles of the right leg could have been severed in the second to last running step. I only noticed it in the last defect contact”, says Meriluoto.

“ “This is just a guess, but the younger generations may have a slightly worse physical background, and the tendons are not quite as ready.”

Although the tendon rupture itself was not the most painful, Meriluoto had to endure the pain after the operation. The long rehabilitation did not progress linearly, but for every two steps forward, you had to take a step back.

“There was some pain in the beginning, and it was challenging to recognize an okay pain from an unhealthy pain,” says Meriluoto.

The second rehabilitation session went faster than the first, but it took a year longer to return to the same level of results.

Also Meriluoto has noticed an increase in the reporting of Achilles injuries in athletics.

“This is just a guess, but the younger generations may have a slightly worse physical background, and the tendons are not quite ready in the same way,” says Meriluoto.

When you combine stiff shoes and trampolines with weaker tendons, the risk of injury increases. In efforts made at high speed, the shoe is no longer enough, but the force is directed at the tendon.

Murro’s decision to suspend the World Cup final is an example of balancing between maximizing performance and injury. The difference between the two options can be a hair’s breadth, but in elite sports it is often decisive.